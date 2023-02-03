Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD was up 17% in the last 24 hours, outpacing meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD gains.

What Happened: The rise in BABYDOGE comes after its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) reached an all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), topping $50 million, according to DefiLlama.

It should be noted on Thursday the team behind the meme coin burned 682 trillion BABYDOGE worth an estimated $1,091,200.

It should be noted that only a few weeks ago a tweet from the Baby Doge team, announced a burn portal that has reached the preview stage, and is yet to be launched.

Elon Musk tweeted about Baby Doge on July 4 and helped jack up its price by as much as 130% at that time. Musk’s message, referencing the viral children’s song “Baby Shark Dance” and YouTube’s most-viewed video with 8.8 billion hits, said “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.0000000017. DOGE was trading at $0.091, down 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

