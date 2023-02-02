ñol


Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 2, 2023 9:40 PM | 2 min read
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price
Bitcoin -1.80% $23,576
Ethereum -1.74% $1,649
Dogecoin  -3.66% $0.091

What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD  was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 3.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094. 

U.S. equities were upbeat on Thursday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shot up 3.25% and the S&P 500 traded nearly 1.5% higher.

Facebook Parent Meta Inc's META Metaverse Division has reported an alarming financial loss of $13.7 billion in 2022. The division reported losing a staggering $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone but the tech giant remains bullish on its metaverse strategy.

Analyst Notes: “​We might be getting six more weeks of winter, but it doesn’t seem like we will be seeing an ice age in crypto. January was a robust month for crypto and the FOMC decision helped keep all risky assets going higher. ​ Bitcoin is rallying as the post-Fed rally holds and global bond yields extend their declines. Bitcoin is riding this risk-on mood from Wall Street, but it might struggle to break above massive resistance from the $25,000 level,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Crypto analyst Pentoshi warned against the lack of momentum seen after $BTC's two-week consolidation phase. 

Crypto trader Justin Bennett is keeping an eye on the divergence between the higher highs/lows from BTC and volume since mid-January. He says, “this is often a sign of fatigue, and that $22,200 liquidity pool is still open for business.”

