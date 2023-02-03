Ethereum PoW ETHW/USD is soaring 20% in the last 24 hours, making it the highest performer on CoinMarketCap’s daily gainers’ list.

What Happened: At the time of writing, ETHW was trading at $4.73. While apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was at $23,557, down 1.46%, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at at $1,644, down 1.72% in the last 24 hours.

The rise in ETHW came after speculation that Binance might list the coin soon.

Another major reason for the pump was after the Beatles an EthereumPoW Genesis NFT project said it is launching an airdrop.

ETHW gained popularity after some market participants advocated for another fork of the Ethereum blockchain to maintain the Proof-of-Work consensus as the network transitions to Proof-of-Stake on Sept. 15.

