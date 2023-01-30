Star Trek actor William Shatner asked Bruce Fenton on Monday to help make Bitcoin BTC/USD go "to the moon."

What Happened: Fenton, one of the longest-tenured Bitcoiners and chief executive of Chainstone Labs, is currently on a trip to the UAE. Shatner tweeted and wrote on the photo shared ‘spiffy’.

Shatner had previously advocated the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain and even established friendly relations with Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron TRX/USD Foundation. However, the actor seems to have taken a step back from the crypto space, with little to no mention of digital currencies on his social media.

The last time Shatner took to Twitter to talk about crypto was in response to Ethereum's monumental switch from the proof-of-work protocol to the proof-of-stake with Merge upgrade.

In July 2022, Shatner launched 125,000 blockchain-based NFT digital trading cards which were sold out in just nine minutes.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $22,900, down 3.14% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

