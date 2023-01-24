Audius AUDIO/USD rallied 38% on Tuesday after the token was listed on Coinbase COIN/USD.

What Happened: AUDIO reached a new high of $0.36 on Tuesday, the highest price since Aug. 16.

Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000, down 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD at $1,547, down 5.81% in the last 24 hours.

AUDIO prices surged following the announcement that Coinbase has added the token to its platform, giving millions of Coinbase users the opportunity to invest and trade AUDIO. However, in the past, bullish moves triggered by exchange listings were short-lived.

Audius is a blockchain network built on Solana SOL/USD. It has mobile and web applications where people can download and stream music, mostly from independent musicians.

Audius raised over $13.6 million from musicians Jayson Derulo and Katy Perry.