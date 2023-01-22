Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Say Car Drove Into Barricade Outside Parent's House, Ask For Bail Secrecy: Report

Three men in a car recently drove into a metal barricade outside the house of FTX co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried's parents, according to court documents filed by lawyers.

The lawyers wrote, “When the security guard on duty confronted them, the men said something to the effect of: ‘You won’t be able to keep us out,’” according to Bloomberg.

The security guard was unable to get the license plate of the car before it drove away.

The lawyers argued that this incident highlights the need to keep secret the identities of two individuals willing to put up money to secure Bankman-Fried's bond.

The 30-year-old FTX founder has been charged with orchestrating a years-long fraud in which he allegedly used billions of dollars of FTX customer funds for personal expenses and high-risk bets through the exchange’s sister trading house, Alameda Research.

The cryptocurrency exchange has since collapsed into bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bail package, which required two people — not his parents — with “considerable” assets to also put up security.

The crypto entrepreneur had asked the judge to keep the names of those people secret to protect them from potential harassment.

Media organizations have asked the judge to make the names public, however, their identities will remain confidential until the judge rules on the request.

In a separate filing, the lawyers said one of the unidentified people had agreed to put up $200,000 as security, while the other will put up $500,000 as part of the bail package.

The judge approved the arrangement, which was agreed to by prosecutors and Bankman-Fried’s legal team.

The case is US v Bankman-Fried, 22-cr-673, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

