Former FTX Exec Scores Millions For A Crypto Startup, With Mooch Among His Backers

Just days after blasting former boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter, former FTX US president Brett Harrison raised $5 million in funding for his new startup, Architect.

The company, which aims to make centralized and decentralized crypto markets more user-friendly, is backed by hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase Ventures COIN and Circle Ventures.

Harrison told Bloomberg that Architect's goal is to "rebuild trust" in the crypto industry, considering the sector has seen its "fair share of scandals in the past year."

Architect will use the funding to launch in the second quarter, recruit talent (including former FTX colleagues) and integrate into platforms like Coinbase Global Inc. and Circle.

The startup is also supported by the SALT Fund, managed by Scaramucci's son, AJ Scaramucci, as well as Third Kind Venture Capital, Motivate Venture Capital, and SV Angel.

In a Twitter thread last week, Harrison slammed Bankman-Fried for being an "insecure, prideful manager."

"But it’s nearly impossible when every day, every major voice of culture and commerce deafens you with a narrative that implies if you disagree with your manager you clearly must be wrong," Harrison said.

