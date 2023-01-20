MoonPay Acquires Leading Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift: What You Need To Know

The cryptocurrency payments and Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay has acquired creative agency Nightshift, which it said will enable it to provide a complete set of services to its current and future clients, offering “world-class, end-to-end support.”

Toronto-based Nightshift will rebrand as Otherlife, but clients will not experience an interruption of services, as the agency said it will continue to serve them under the new name.

“With the addition of Otherlife, we can provide companies, brands, and creative agencies with world-class, end-to-end support to unlock new revenue through groundbreaking Web3-based products, experiences, and ideas,” Adweek reported MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright as saying.

Also read: £20M Bitcoin Heist: Gang's Lavish Spending Spree Leads To Sentencing Of Four Accomplices

“I’ve been a great admirer of everything Perrow, Moodie, and the team at Otherlife have created. And I’m excited about what we’ll build together,” he said.

Nightshift has previously handled creative for Web3-native clients such as Coinbase and OpenSea and also provided branding, design, and Web3 product strategy work for clients like Arsenal Football Club, Shopify and Playboy.

The acquisition will help MoonPay to onboard more brands into the Web3 space as it continues to expand its services to make the transition easier for clients, the company stated.

“MoonPay’s wallets, smart contracts, on-ramps, and growing infrastructure provide endless support for our growing roster of clients," said Otherlife CEO and co-founder Michael Perrow.

"We look forward to extending our bespoke offerings and providing true end-to-end solutions for AAA brands.”

Next: Crypto Exchange FTX US Suffers $90M In Unauthorized Transfers After Bankruptcy

Photo from Pixabay.