Crypto Exchange FTX US Suffers $90M In Unauthorized Transfers After Bankruptcy

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 18, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • An estimated $415 million worth of cryptocurrency assets was stolen from accounts belonging to the exchange.
  • Some $323 million of these funds were hacked from FTX.com and another $90 million from FTX US.
Over half of FTX US's assets — amounting to $90 million — were subject to unauthorized third-party transfers after the embattled exchange filed for bankruptcy.

With respect to the FTX US exchange, the FTX debtors identified approximately $181 million of digital assets, according to a presentation made to the FTX creditor committee.

"We are making important progress in our efforts to maximize recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information," FTX chief executive John J. Ray III said.

Out of the $90 million of unauthorized transfers, some $88 million is in cold storage under the control of the FTX debtors, and $3 million is pending transfer to cold storage under the control of the FTX debtors.

“The assets identified as of the Petition Date are substantially less than the aggregate third-party customer balances suggested by the electronic ledger for FTX US,” the restructuring team said.

An estimated $415 million worth of cryptocurrency assets was stolen from accounts belonging to the exchange; $323 million of these funds were hacked from FTX.com and another $90 million from FTX US.

A separate graphic from the presentation showed that the company's Alameda division still holds $1.6 billion in funds in a "hot" cryptocurrency wallet, meaning that the funds are stored in an online address where they can potentially be moved or traded.

