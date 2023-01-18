Shiba Inu SHIB/USD flipped Curve DAO CRV/USD, becoming the most-traded token among top 100 Ethereum ETH/USD whales.

What Happened: Shiba Inu saw a spike in its price after short bets worth nearly $790,000 were liquidated in the last 12 hours. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001253, up 19% in the last 24 hours.

SHIB was back in the top 10 on Jan.13 by trading volume among the 500 biggest Ethereum whales, according to WhaleStats.

The meme crypto has surged after the project’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama unveiled updates on Shibarium - the long-awaited Layer 2 blockchain solution.

Kusama on Sunday compared Shibarium to a sturdy pine tree that with the right care — “water, sunlight, and proper soil” — will survive even the harshest of winters.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.086697, up 3.3%. CRV at $0.93, up 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

