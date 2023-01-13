ñol

'Dogecoin Killer' Spikes 3% On Ethereum Whales' Push As Other Meme Coins Play Catch-Up

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 13, 2023 2:50 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 3%, bettering gains clocked by Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Dogelon Mars ELON/USD in the last 24 hours.

What Happened: The rally can be attributed to two major reasons. First, SHIB is back in the top 10 by trading volume among the 500 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD whales in the last 24 hours, according to WhaleStats.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000009466 with its market cap at $5.1 billion. 

The second reason for a surge in the rally is the Twitter integration of SHIB and Dogecoin 'cashtag,' a new feature allowing users to look up the price index of the cryptocurrencies.

Last month, Twitter unveiled a price index allowing users to search the current prices of two of the biggest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. However, Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin and SHIB did not make the cut at that time.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $18,797, up 3.83%, and DOGE at $0.080, up 1.61%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Jump After Inflation Data: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might Remain 'Trapped' In This Range


 

