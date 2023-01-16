Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes

Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16.

What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD.

The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking at an astounding $0.677 ETH but since then the floor price has been falling.

Data from LunarCrush reveals a significant drop off in overall social mentions over the last month. Activity has declined by 30% to 2,840 mentions, while social contributors have dramatically reduced by 97%.

Trump NFTs consisted of 45,000 trading cards, featuring a wide range of creative cosplay costumes, such as an astronaut, cowboy and superhero. Originating on Polygon MATIC/USD, the NFTs offered buyers a chance to win exclusive rewards, such as dinner or a meet-and-greet with Trump.

According to OpenSea data, sales of Trump NFTs reached an all-time high of 5100 on Dec. 19. However, on Sunday this dropped dramatically to only 131 units — a decrease of 97%.

Trump Digital trading cards have 14,811 owners, which means they have a unique ownership rate of 33% and a total volume of 822 Ethereum.

The same wallet that previously sold Trump NFT Digital Trading Cards is now minting NFT Tokens that act as access passes to the sweepstakes prizes. These NFTs show an image of Trump holding a sign resembling a ticket which contains information about the prizes, for example, a dinner with Trump in Miami, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with Trump and two friends, and a Zoom call.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,568, up 2.83%in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

