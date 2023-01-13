Trump NFTs Hit Jackpot: Now, Sweepstakes Winner's NFT Price Surges By 83%

Donald Trump’s NFT collection raked in $1.2 million by completely selling out in a few hours. Now, its sweepstakes winner NFTs are being listed for sale.

What Happened: According to OpenSea, Trump Sweepstakes NFTs saw a rise in sales by 138% in the last 24 hours.

Sweepstake The NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.

According to data from OpenSea, the same wallet that sold the original Trump NFT Digital Trading Cards, is now minting tokens that serve as access passes to the sweepstakes prizes.

The floor price was up over 83% to 0.08 ETH and the volume increased by 971% on Friday to 41 ETH.

In December, Trump unveiled Collect Trump Cards, an online website releasing 45,000 NFTs of the former president.

Trump Digital trading cards have 14,867 owners, which means they have a unique ownership rate of 33% and a total volume of 8121 Ethereum.

The collection is made up of 45,000 individual collectibles and was sold out for $4.45 million within a day of launching. Originally priced at $99 apiece, individual NFTs have since fetched considerably higher prices due to the incredible demand.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1409, up 1% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

