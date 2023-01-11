Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has been identified as one of the prominent shareholders in a bankruptcy court document filed in connection with the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

What Happened: Thiel's name has now been publicly linked to the exchange for the first time, joining other prominent celebrity shareholders such as NFL quarterback Tom Brady and investor Kevin O'Leary.

Thiel's family trust office, Rivendell Trust, and venture capital firm, Thiel Capital, were both listed in a recent filing.

The filing revealed that the trust and firm received a combined total of 245,000 shares from West Realm Shires Inc. and 57,230 shares from FTX Trading.

West Realm Shires and FTX Trading are both FTX subsidiaries.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

According to recent filings, Brady has 1,144,861 shares, while model Gisele Bundchen holds 686,761 and O’Leary’s production company owns 183,781.

O’Leary had already lost his $15 million investment after the collapse of FTX when he revealed the news to CNBC's "Squawk Box."

FTX became one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world by raising a staggering $400 million in funding, propelling its valuation to $32 billion. It facilitated the trading of crypto assets including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and other altcoins.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $17,429.23, up 1%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Brady, Bündchen, Kraft And This Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Hold FTX Shares: Here's How Much

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr