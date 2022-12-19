'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Learn From Kevin O'Leary's FTX Mistake: 'Your Reputation Is Worth More Than Money'

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki said that "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary does not look so “wonderful after being a spokesman for Sam Bankman-Fried" who paid him a whopping $15 million.

What Happened: In a tweet, Kiyosaki told his Twitter followers to learn from O'Leary's mistake: “Your reputation is worth more than money.”

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

O'Leary earlier this month said he was paid a little less than $15 million to be a spokesperson for FTX but ended up losing almost all the money after the cryptocurrency firm's collapse.

In a Senate hearing last month, O'Leary accused Binance of leveraging the FTX scandal to gain a global monopoly by putting FTX FTT/USD out of business. He cited Bankman-Fried's purchase of FTX shares from Binance as evidence of some money being transferred to Binance.

Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as "CZ", last week called O’Leary a "liar," saying he was "making a bunch of nonsense claims" about Binance.

In November, FTX declared bankruptcy with more than $10 billion in liabilities. This news came shortly after SBF's arrest by Bahamian authorities for charges such as wire fraud, conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood was also quick to criticize Bankman-Fried, saying that the decentralization and transparency of Bitcoin BTC/USD made it uncomfortable for the FTX founder.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $16,681, down 0.34%. FTT at $1.04, down 4.18% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Ahead Of Fresh Trading Week: Analyst Says Risk Aversion 'Running Wild' Amid Binance Worries

Photo: Benzinga