Funniest Crypto Tweets Of 2022 — A Look Back At The Year's Meme-tastic Moments

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 1, 2023 11:05 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • In the world of cryptocurrencies, the expression "buy the dip" has a documented history.
  • Vitalik Buterin was one of the most widely-memed characters in the crypto industry in 2022.
As we near the end of 2022 and take a moment to reflect on the year's biggest cryptocurrency and blockchain stories, let's look back on the humor that it brought. From meme-worthy moments to downright bizarre, there's certainly been no shortage of funny crypto-related tweets this year. 

Let's take a look at some of the funniest and most memorable crypto tweets of 2022:

Buy The Dip: Despite often being snuck into our Twitter feeds without credit or attribution, the popular phrase-turned-meme "buy the dip" has a recorded history in the crypto community. One of the oldest and most widespread memes, this timeless phrase encourages investors to purchase more crypto assets when prices dip. 

HODL: When ‘GameKyuubi’ posted on the Bitcoin BTC/USD Talk forum in 2013, he wanted to say "I AM HOLDING" to illustrate his steadfast commitment to his coins despite their tendency for price volatility. However, due to a typo, the phrase "I AM HODLING" was born, unleashing a wave of memes, and ultimately becoming a rallying call for crypto investors everywhere.

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder was easily one of the most widely-memed characters in the industry this year. 

Do Kwon: In May, Do Kwon, the CEO of Singapore-based Terraform Labs and the parent company of Terra blockchain, UST and LUNA tokens, tried to preemptively downplay rumors that UST was about to slip its dollar peg with a lighthearted meme. 

Little did Do Kwon know that his efforts would be in vain and that he would be “roasting” himself with this meme in the future.

Sam Bankman-Fried: The collapse of the centralized crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD was undoubtedly the most memed crypto event of 2022 on Twitter. 

