Funniest Crypto Tweets Of 2022 — A Look Back At The Year's Meme-tastic Moments

As we near the end of 2022 and take a moment to reflect on the year's biggest cryptocurrency and blockchain stories, let's look back on the humor that it brought. From meme-worthy moments to downright bizarre, there's certainly been no shortage of funny crypto-related tweets this year.
Let's take a look at some of the funniest and most memorable crypto tweets of 2022:
Buy The Dip: Despite often being snuck into our Twitter feeds without credit or attribution, the popular phrase-turned-meme "buy the dip" has a recorded history in the crypto community. One of the oldest and most widespread memes, this timeless phrase encourages investors to purchase more crypto assets when prices dip.
When you tell people to buy the dip in the bear market but it keeps dipping. #cryptocurrency #memes pic.twitter.com/UzPXGo4fMD— NWN (@NFT_World_News) July 11, 2022
When you bought the dip of the dip thinking it was the last dip but it dips again. #Meme #btc #Bitcoin2022 #BitcoinCrash pic.twitter.com/cyEqJ4ikTn— A₿hishek :): (@cryptowithabhi) May 8, 2022
HODL: When ‘GameKyuubi’ posted on the Bitcoin BTC/USD Talk forum in 2013, he wanted to say "I AM HOLDING" to illustrate his steadfast commitment to his coins despite their tendency for price volatility. However, due to a typo, the phrase "I AM HODLING" was born, unleashing a wave of memes, and ultimately becoming a rallying call for crypto investors everywhere.
Just hold it #coin #working #cryptos #korea #crypto #money #bitcoin #bitcoins #bitcoinnews #bitcoininfo #trends #ethereum #trend #poloniex pic.twitter.com/9hOgcKWNS2— Wanna Pay (@pay_wanna) September 22, 2017
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder was easily one of the most widely-memed characters in the industry this year.
Vitalik Buterin the most influential person on crypto #memely@memelyxyz pic.twitter.com/ao85OJOOVH— The Meme God (@MemelyGodofmeme) December 23, 2022
Do Kwon: In May, Do Kwon, the CEO of Singapore-based Terraform Labs and the parent company of Terra blockchain, UST and LUNA tokens, tried to preemptively downplay rumors that UST was about to slip its dollar peg with a lighthearted meme.
Little did Do Kwon know that his efforts would be in vain and that he would be “roasting” himself with this meme in the future.
Do Kwon caught by Luna foundation while stealing bitcoin from their wallet #memely@memelyxyz pic.twitter.com/qCUSS0VChY— Meme top (@mymemetop) December 25, 2022
Do Kwon after successfully stealing $120,000 worth of bitcoin to spend during his vacation in Sierra #memely@memelyxyz pic.twitter.com/pWuEXKNhgL— Meme top (@mymemetop) December 27, 2022
Sam Bankman-Fried: The collapse of the centralized crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD was undoubtedly the most memed crypto event of 2022 on Twitter.
Just got the news about FTX, it's starting to sink in pic.twitter.com/FMer5uG1Rc— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 8, 2022
FTX: Die 💀— Troll To Earn (@TrollToEarn) December 26, 2022
� Who will be the next subject to be knocked on the door by CZ?#Memes #memecoin #Crypto #btc #CZ #Binance pic.twitter.com/X7Mmi0JO7X
