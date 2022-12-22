Joe Rogan Reacts To Popularity Of Donald Trump's NFTs: 'They Just F**ing Love Him Like He's The Dallas Cowboys'

Joe Rogan discussed the much-hyped Donald Trump NFTs that sold out within 12 hours of their listing.

What Happened: Rogan joked about the video that Trump released to promote his NFT collection, when speaking to Brian Redban on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

After realizing that the collection is sold out, Rogan expressed his sadness, saying: "Bro, how crazy is he? It's just so ridiculous and this was like a big announcement. It's sold out...That makes me so sad. Those Trumpers, man, they just f***ing love him like he's the Dallas Cowboys. Like they're just loyal to the team, it's like us against them."

Rogan said that Trump is "leaning all in" and adopting a pro wrestling persona in an attempt to attract more attention. He was referencing Trump's 2007 appearance at WWE WrestleMania 23 and his later induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Rogan added that it's only a matter of time before Trump is back in the political ring again—unless he's put in jail first.

"It's going to happen. Unless they put him in jail, it's going to happen," Rogan said.

Why It Matters: Trump NFTs have become a highly-discussed topic on late-night television shows, featuring on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and "The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert."

The collection is made up of 45,000 individual collectibles and was sold out for $4.45 million within a day of launching. The total volume, as of Thursday morning stands at 7,297 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $8.86 million, shooting up 1,000% in price.

In an episode of his podcast ‘War Room’ on Thursday, Steve Bannon told right-wing commentators Sebastian Gorka and Steve Cortes that he couldn't support the move and suggested that whoever was behind it should be fired.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,216, up 0.66% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

