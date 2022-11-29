Two Bitcoin BTC/USD offshoots have been surging in the last 24 hours, leaving behind apex crypto BTC and the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: Bitcoin SV BSV/USD is up 7.31% from the last day, trading at $42.16. BSV is backed by Craig Wright, the alleged creator of Bitcoin who calls himself the true Satoshi Nakomoto.

According to LunarCrush analytics, social engagements for BSV have increased by 350% in the last 24 hours, which could be a significant factor in surging the coin’s price.

Another BTC offset that is surging is Dash DASH/USD. It is up 9%, trading at $42 in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, Dash’s total market cap is up 6% at $456.91 million.

It should be noted that Dash allows payments in crypto at over 150,000 locations and online merchants for apparel, electronics, food, entertainment and groceries.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $16,419, up 1.52%. ETH was trading at $1,197 up 1.95% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

