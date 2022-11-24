Elon Musk Bashes This Media Outlet Over Sam Bankman-Fried Coverage: 'Giving Foot Massages To A Criminal'

Twitter's owner and CEO Elon Musk voiced criticism of a Wall Street Journal report on FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

What Happened: Musk reacted to a tweet from WSJ Markets which shared a report titled "Sam Bankman-Fried's Plans to Save the World Went Down in Flames."

The billionaire said, "WSJ giving foot massages to a criminal."

WSJ giving foot massages to a criminal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR Chair Michael Saylor also chimed in on the same thread and said Bankman-Fried "counterfeited billions in tokens via securities fraud."

He said that Bankman-Fried "seized billions from customers via banking fraud, corrupted the establishment with the dirty money, then panic sold billions" in stolen Bitcoin BTC/USD to crash the market.

Sam counterfeited billions in tokens via securities fraud, inflated that by billions more via accounting fraud, seized billions from customers via banking fraud, corrupted the establishment with the dirty money, then panic sold billions in stolen #bitcoin to crash the market. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 24, 2022

Why It Matters: This week, Musk denied another media report which said that Bankman-Fried still owned a $100 million stake in Twitter.

False. Also, Business is still not a real publication. Just give up. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The coverage of Bankman-Fried and his company by The New York Times was earlier panned by Edward Snowden who said, "Justice is Blind" in response.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried said Thursday he will appear at the New York Times Dealbook summit on Nov. 30 and will be interviewed by Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

