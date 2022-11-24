Elon Musk Bashes This Media Outlet Over Sam Bankman-Fried Coverage: 'Giving Foot Massages To A Criminal'

Twitter's owner and CEO Elon Musk voiced criticism of a Wall Street Journal report on FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
What Happened: Musk reacted to a tweet from WSJ Markets which shared a report titled "Sam Bankman-Fried's Plans to Save the World Went Down in Flames."
The billionaire said, "WSJ giving foot massages to a criminal."
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR Chair Michael Saylor also chimed in on the same thread and said Bankman-Fried "counterfeited billions in tokens via securities fraud."
He said that Bankman-Fried "seized billions from customers via banking fraud, corrupted the establishment with the dirty money, then panic sold billions" in stolen Bitcoin BTC/USD to crash the market.
Why It Matters: This week, Musk denied another media report which said that Bankman-Fried still owned a $100 million stake in Twitter.
The coverage of Bankman-Fried and his company by The New York Times was earlier panned by Edward Snowden who said, "Justice is Blind" in response.
Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried said Thursday he will appear at the New York Times Dealbook summit on Nov. 30 and will be interviewed by Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.
