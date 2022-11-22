CZ, You're Invited To Speak At Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Event On Dec. 7 In NYC

Changpeng Zhao, commonly referred to as “CZ”, has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in crypto after the FTX bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried’s demise. In the wake of that fallout, the crypto industry is struggling and investors are left with questions.

CZ has an optimal opportunity to cement himself as the leader of the space by speaking at Benzinga's Future of Crypto event during a pivotal time for the industry.

The top thought leaders and innovators in the crypto and Web3 space will be gathering in New York City on Dec. 7 for the conference. CZ will have the perfect opportunity to address the gathering about what happened with FTX from his perspective, why Binance walked away from the potential acquisition, and his vision for what's ahead for the industry.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was A Janitor' — How A Ridiculous Investment Changed A Life For Good

CZ would be joining other speakers like "Shark Tank's" Kevin O'Leary, SkyBridge's Anthony Scaramucci, CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, eToro US CEO Lule Demmissie, Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano (aka Garga) and many more.

Who Is CZ?

According to Forbes, CZ is the 30th richest person in the world, worth nearly $33 billion. He originally worked for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, then went on to work for Bloomberg for a few years, and eventually founded Binance BNB/USD, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

So, CZ, come speak at the Benzinga Future of Crypto event. The industry needs to hear from you now more than ever. Plus, it’ll be a great time and we’ll cover your stay! To buy tickets or learn more about the event, click here.

Now Read: FTX Owes 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors $3B, Over 1M Creditors May Be Involved