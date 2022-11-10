EXCLUSIVE: "I Was A Janitor" — How A Ridiculous Investment Changed A Life For Good

Post Verrone wears an iced-out chain around his neck and a Bored Ape on his online profiles, but just a couple of years ago he was cleaning bathrooms in Broward County, Florida.

“I was answering calls for 10 dollars an hour when my buddy reached out like, hey, I think you’d be good at this,” he said.

Shortly after being hired, Verrone rose through the ranks to eventually represent some of the biggest creators and their intellectual property. He found an edge in the social media space standing up for creators whose content was stolen and monetized by other creators on YouTube.

With the earnings from this business, Verrone decided to bet on the advice of a TikTok sensation known as Gary Vaynerchuk, aka Gary Vee, who was preaching about sports and Pokemon cards at the time and helped Post make a handful of good investments.

But the real alpha came when Vaynerchuk announced his NFT collection, VeeFriends. Verrone joined the VeeFriends community and eventually ended up working for Vaynerchuk.

He moderates and educates the VeeFriends community: “Post [Verrone] was born as a moderator for VeeFriends who spent six months teaching everyone how to stay away from scams, what Ethereum ETH/USD is, how Etherscan works, how to set up their Metamasks, how to purchase things."

After minting 14 VeeFriends NFTs and making a huge profit, Verrone followed the smart money in the VeeFriends community into a new project called the Bored Ape Yacht Club. This would be the project that set him free financially.

Verrone’s Twitter profile is his favorite Bored Ape, which also earned him a token airdrop from Yuga Labs in 2022. Verrone made the most of his newfound ApeCoin APE/USD: “I sold a majority of my position near, $22.50,” close to $APE’s all-time high.

“Did the apes change my life? Absolutely. I now have an extended family full of technologically savvy individuals who exist or understand things at a certain frequency. When we all get together there is a certain vibe in the air, similar to what you would feel in a church setting when everyone targets their energy toward a singular wavelength," says Verrone.

"That’s the real value of the NFT space, the people, and the value we can bring to one another.”

Verrone is the founder of Doodlduckz LLC, an NFT project designed for the community with 5% of the mint going to the artist, 5% to the developer, and 90% sitting in the fund. “I take home nothing from this mint and devote my time to bringing our community together.”

He is also an advisor to Project Roadmap (@projroadmap) and The Walls (@thewallsnft) which are both designed to bring the love of street art to murals near you.

Verrone will be speaking about the Bored Ape Yacht Club project at Benzinga's Future of Crypto conference in New York City on Dec. 7, alongside Josh Ong, Laura Rod, The Miami Ape, and Hunter Orrell.