ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Justin Beiber's $1.3M Bored Ape NFT Down 88% Amid FTX Collapse: 'Too Late Now To Say Sorry'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 17, 2022 4:42 AM | 1 min read
Justin Beiber's $1.3M Bored Ape NFT Down 88% Amid FTX Collapse: 'Too Late Now To Say Sorry'

Pop star Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape NFT is down 88% amid the FTX contagion FTT/USD spread that sent shockwaves to the overall crypto market.

What Happened: In January 2022, Bieber purchased a Bored Ape NFT for 500 Ethereum ETH/USD — the equivalent of $1,311,170 based on the $2,622.34 price of ETH then. 

Following the FTX collapse, that same ape is now valued at just 59.16 ETH, or $71,500.

See Also: Digital Securities

After buying the non-fungible token (NFT), Bieber even shared a picture of the ape on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram. He owns NFTs from the CLONE X - X TAKASHI MURAKAMI, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, World of Women and LIVES of LALISA collections.

Price Action: ETH is trading at $1,202.52, down 3.22% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weak As FTX Fallout Fears Deepen — But This Trader Sees 'Giant Opportunity' To Stash Crypto

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bored Ape Yacht ClubInstagramJustin BieberNFTCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month