Justin Beiber's $1.3M Bored Ape NFT Down 88% Amid FTX Collapse: 'Too Late Now To Say Sorry'

Pop star Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape NFT is down 88% amid the FTX contagion FTT/USD spread that sent shockwaves to the overall crypto market.
What Happened: In January 2022, Bieber purchased a Bored Ape NFT for 500 Ethereum ETH/USD — the equivalent of $1,311,170 based on the $2,622.34 price of ETH then.
Following the FTX collapse, that same ape is now valued at just 59.16 ETH, or $71,500.
After buying the non-fungible token (NFT), Bieber even shared a picture of the ape on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram. He owns NFTs from the CLONE X - X TAKASHI MURAKAMI, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, World of Women and LIVES of LALISA collections.
Price Action: ETH is trading at $1,202.52, down 3.22% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.
