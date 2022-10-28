Twitter Getting More Web3 Friendly, But Will It Last With NFT Hater Elon Musk Now In Charge?

Social media platform Twitter Inc is getting more integrated with the non-fungible token market. As a leading place for NFT communities to interact and share thoughts on the space, Twitter has been NFT-friendly in 2022.

Could the company’s acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk squash the progress?

What Happened: Twitter announced this week the rollout of NFT Tweet Tiles. The new integration allows several NFT platforms to show off NFTs on Twitter with a link to buy the asset in question.

The companies included in the test are Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs and Jump Trade.

The partners will show a large picture of the NFT with details that include the title and creator and a link to go buy the asset.

Twitter developers called it “one more step in our journey to let developers impact the tweet experience.”

Rarible shared a post highlighting the new feature using an NFT from the popular Doodles collection. Dapper Labs also shared that it was excited to be an early access partner for Twitter’s Tweet Titles.

“With Tweet Tiles, you can flex your fave NBA Top Shot moments by dropping an NBA Top Shot URL. Share your unforgettable moments,” Dapper tweeted.

Twitter announced in January that it would allow NFT owners to change their profile pictures to a verified NFT image with a hexagon around, noting it represented verified ownership.

Why It’s Important: The timing of the Twitter integration with several NFT marketplaces comes as Musk closed his acquisition of the social media platform. The acquisition inspired the artwork for popular NFT artist Beeple on Thursday seen below.

Musk has not been in favor of NFT moves that Twitter has made. Musk criticized the profile picture verification in January stating Twitter should spend more time focusing on bot and spam issues instead.

“Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread?” Musk tweeted at the time.

The Tesla CEO earlier this year trolled followers on Twitter by changing his profile picture on Twitter to a collage of NFTs from the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

Musk tweeted “I dunno…seems kina fungible” when he changed his profile picture, a reference to the term non-fungible used in the NFT acronym. An item that is fungible is easily interchangeable and able to be replaced. NFTs offer unique ownership of an item on the blockchain.

Past criticism by Musk on NFTs also includes comparing NFTs to possible hallucinations and telling Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus that “NFTs are jpeging the dollar.”

Musk also wrote that “Web3 sounds like bs” previously on Twitter.

Despite the moves that Twitter has made to develop and integrate NFTs into the platform and to connect the community, it could be short-lived.

With Musk in control, Twitter could see major changes. While the changes could be good for a cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin that Musk supports, NFTs could see less support from a Musk-led Twitter.

