Ethereum Surges Past 1,500; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the key $20,800 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp gains, trading above the key $1,500 level on Thursday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also recorded gains this morning.
Klaytn KLAY/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chain XCN/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 3% to $20,816, while ETH rose by around 5.4% to $1,562 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, McDonald's Corporation MCD, Mastercard Incorporated MA, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.2388
24-hour gain: 21.6%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.07772
24-hour gain: 17.8%
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001164
24-hour gain: 11.6%
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.6142
24-hour gain: 9%
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $1.92
24-hour gain: 8.8%
Losers
- Chain XCN/USD
Price: $0.05264
24-hour drop: 7.5%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $9.04
24-hour drop: 3.5%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04699
24-hour drop: 3%
- Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $18.02
24-hour drop: 2.1%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $949.07
24-hour drop: 1.7%
