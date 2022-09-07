More than 103,000 traders were liquidated for $364 million over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Data from CoinGlass shows that the majority of crypto long traders were liquidated on Tuesday.

Bitcoin BTC/USD saw the most liquidations worth $124 million, followed by Ethereum ETH/USD, which saw $114 million worth of liquidations.

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD also saw a considerable amount of liquidations — worth $40 million.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw $3.07 million worth of liquidations, putting it in similar territory to altcoins Solana SOL/USD and Cardano ADA/USD, which witnessed $3.5 million and $3.6 million worth of liquidations, respectively.

Most liquidations were recorded on cryptocurrency exchanges OKX, Binance and FTX.

Expert Take: Crypto market analyst Krisma noted that crypto exchanges suspending ETH and ERC-20 deposits before The Merge will make it difficult for traders to add assets to their margin positions and avoid liquidations.

All exchanges are suspending ETH, ERC20 deposits - so no quick way to add assets to your margin positions this way



EVM-using chains will be affected: $AVAX $MATIC $OP $BNB and Arbitrum



Solution:

TRON network with stablecoin deposits



— Krisma (@KRMA_0) September 6, 2022

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,511, down 7.76% in 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro. BTC was trading at $18,710, down 5.38% over the same period.