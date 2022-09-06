ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Ahead Of Merge, Binance Suspends Ethereum Withdrawals And Deposits On These Networks

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 2:44 AM | 1 min read

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance is suspending all deposits and withdrawals of Ethereum ETH/USD ahead of the Merge event that will go live this week.

What Happened: Binance said all ETH and Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD on a number of networks would be suspended on Sept. 6 at 2 a.m. UTC. The suspension will last until The Merge is complete. 

The impacted networks include ETH on Arbitrum, ETH on Optimism and WETH on Ronin.

“The suspension will last until the Merge is complete. Deposits and withdrawals of Ether (ETH) and Wrapped Ether (WETH) on the impacted networks will resume when the networks are deemed stable,” said Binance in a blog.

See Also: Ethereum Merge Scheduled For Mainnet On Sept. 6 After Bellatrix Upgrade

The suspension, according to the cryptocurrency exchange, is a means of securing the appropriate allocation of tokens in case there is a chain split following The Merge.

The highly anticipated Merge event has been described as Ethereum’s most important upgrade to date. The event will transition the blockchain from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake one.

See Also: WHAT IS ETHEREUM?

The Merge will also mark the end of mining Ethereum, forcing many miners to migrate to other networks such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USD — a cryptocurrency that has rallied 26% in the last 24 hours.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,6377, up 4% over the last 24 hours.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BinanceEthereum MergeCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month