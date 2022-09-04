ñol

What Is The Shiba Inu WAGMI Temple? A Zen-Like Universe In The Metaverse

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 4, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Temple of Heaven in Beijing, the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, and other buildings have influenced the design of the WAGMI.
  • The post mentioned that the first part of the WAGMI Temple Fireside Chats would happen on September 8, 2022.
The developers of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have unwrapped yet another concept for its metaverse project. 

In the latest blog post, the team mentioned the model of the upcoming metaverse project called "SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI Temple," a short form for “We’re All Gonna Make It.” 

According to the post, the WAGMI temple will have a zen-like universe with peaceful meditation, natural beauty, sensation, and spiritual connections to the rest of the world.

It has partnered with virtual reality company, The Third Floor Inc, to share information about various immersive metaverse environments and provide direction regarding how SHIB should be represented. 

The Temple of Heaven in Beijing, the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, and other buildings have influenced the design of the WAGMI Temple.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Makes A Massive Move As The Crypto Climbs 28% In 24 Hours

SHIB also shared black and white pictures of the upcoming WAGMI Temple.

“Black and white sketches and concept artwork include a strong, physical, powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork,” it said in the blog post.

The team will use the Fireside Chats module through the development of its metaverse to handle questions, ideas, or problems that SHIBArmy members might have. 

The Fireside Chats will take place on the official Shiba Inu Discord channel, and the project may be taken to other platforms in the future.

The post mentioned that the first part of the WAGMI Temple Fireside Chats would happen on September 8, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

