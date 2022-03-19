Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Loses Over 30,000 Holders In Single Day, ETH Whales Keep Accumulating SHIB

The second-largest meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has recently witnessed a massive loss of over 30,000 holders in a single day.

During the last couple of months, SHIB has seen a steady increase in the number of holders. But between March 16 and 17 the crypto lost a total of 32,832 holders, a drop of 0.272% in the total number.

At the time of writing, the number of holders for SHIB was 1,159,475.

Between January to February 2022, the number of on-network transactions for Shiba Inu had gone down from 283,268 to 257,003.

The current price of the Shiba Inu token is $0.00002402, as the price has climbed 11.17% higher over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is ranked at 15th by market cap, which stands at $13.4 billion.

Whales Accumulating SHIB

According to the latest report, Ethereum whales are accumulating more SHIB tokens on a daily basis.

More than 300 billion SHIB tokens worth more than $7 million were purchased by only two Ethereum whales in the last few days.

According to the WhaleStats, on March 15, the 15th largest Ethereum whale, which currently holds over 4 trillion SHIB tokens, bought 50,736,574,302 SHIB worth $1,106,564 at the time of purchase.

On March 16 the 208th biggest Ethereum whale bought a massive 271 billion SHIB tokens worth $6 million.