Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing in Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 31, 2021 11:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing in Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

In a recent tweet, whistleblower Edward Snowden raised the concern about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and said that people should not invest their hard-earned money in a "clone of dog money".

In his tweet Snowden said, "I say this with love: if you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you'd get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money." 

Earlier this week, the Shiba Inu rose by more than 850% to attain a market cap of around $38.5 billion, even surpassing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) itself.

On Friday, It outperformed Dogecoin to become the world's ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Snowden said that he was totally fine with people buying "garbage." However, he's concerned about those who might be manipulated into "mortgaging the farm" to buy Shiba Inu.

On the contrary, Snowden has praised Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) presence and warned that latecomers to the cryptocurrency adoption may regret hesitating.

In a tweet Snowden acknowledged El Salvador's decision to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender formally.

"Beyond the headlines, there is now pressure on competing nations to acquire Bitcoin—even if only as a reserve asset—as its design massively incentivizes early adoption. As a result, latecomers may regret hesitating," he said.

Related Link: CAN SHIBA INU REACH $0.01?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

Initial results are in for a poll issued by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Friday, asking people if the theater chain should add Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, in a recent interview, was asked about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dog read more
Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

According to a report, Paris-based restaurant Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence accepts cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).   read more
Whales Buy Millions Of Dollars Worth of SHIB, As Shiba Inu Prepares To Breakout

Whales Buy Millions Of Dollars Worth of SHIB, As Shiba Inu Prepares To Breakout

An anonymous buyer, who has been on a Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) shopping spree since the beginning of Oct, has now accumulated 49.9 billion SHIB tokens.  read more