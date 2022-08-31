Earn CUDOS on Cosmos' leading decentralised exchange – Osmosis Frontier

The UK-based distributed cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on the largest decentralised exchange (DEX) in the Cosmos ecosystem – Osmosis Frontier. This listing makes the CUDOS token even more accessible to users in the Web3 space. This is one small step toward Cudos’ ambition to power Web3 and a giant leap into the world of Interchain and Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

Visit CUDOS’s incentivised pool on Osmosis Frontier and add liquidity now!

This announcement also marks the beginning of Cudos’ interoperability with the Cosmos ecosystem by enabling Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) for the first time, as can be seen on partner Cosmostation’s beautiful graph of IBC networks on Mintscan.

The initial Liquidity Pool for trading on Osmosis Frontier will be between the OSMO token and CUDOS, and users will now be able to swap between those tokens and many others on the Osmosis Frontier DEX. Users can also earn rewards by providing liquidity to the pool.

More precisely, we offer an APR starting at around 30% on liquidity locked for 14 days in our pool. Please note that unbonding currently staked tokens in the Cudos mainnet and moving them to Osmosis Frontier will result in fewer rewards at the end of the month, given the 21-day unbonding period in our network, and that these initial rewards in Osmosis Frontier will run for 30 days only. We will follow up soon with more incentives for Osmosis Frontier.

Stake pool liquidity providers will initially earn “External Rewards” on the platform. Proposals will also be made for “Internal Rewards” and for matching of the “External Rewards” to be included. Please look out for these governance proposals on Osmosis Frontier and vote when available!



Cudos going live on Osmosis Frontier is beneficial for several groups of stakeholders. Those who are earning staking rewards on the native token and those receiving CUDOS as a payout token can now dive into the world of Decentralised Exchanges and Decentralised Finance.

The build-up

This listing follows months of hard work from our development and product teams. With regards to the overall context of this milestone, it follows from two other recent successes.

Last week we launched The Cudos Foundation to drive blockchain adoption through grants for Web3 dApps. The week before, we celebrated one of our highest profile exchange listings, boosting availability across 90+ global markets by going live on Crypto.com.

Related: Crypto.com lists CUDOS boosting availability in 90+ markets

An expanding ecosystem

Beyond Crypto.com, CUDOS is available on many other prominent exchanges. These include Huobi Global, Kucoin, Bittrex Global, AscendEX, and Liquid. The result has been rapid adoption of the CUDOS token over the past year, alongside the extensive growth of our ecosystem of partnerships with industry leaders and innovative start-ups.

Support Cudos

If you’d like to learn more about the Cudos blockchain, visit our mainnet page for a complete overview of the benefits and ways you can get involved.

You can also:

Come build with us today!

P.S. Remember to visit our incentivized Osmosis Frontier pool and add liquidity now!

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Learn more: Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast