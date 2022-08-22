ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Lows, Dogecoin Weak: Analyst Says This Metric Points To A 'Higher Chance Of Rise'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 22, 2022 3:20 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum advance, while Dogecoin declines at press time
  • OANDA analyst says crypto winter may not yet be over
  • Market intelligence platform says influx of shorts into market could lead to a squeeze on such 'bets'
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Lows, Dogecoin Weak: Analyst Says This Metric Points To A 'Higher Chance Of Rise'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green early Monday morning as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.8% to $1.02 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.8% -13.4% $21,401.91
Ethereum ETH/USD 0.8% -2% $1,598.83
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.6% -13.2% $0.07

Top Gainers Over 24 Hours

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
EOS (EOS) +8.9% $1.52
Synthetix (SNX) +7.4% $2.99
Lido DAO (ETH) +6.6% ​​$2

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: While major cryptocurrencies were trading higher intraday, the upwards momentum was not strong. As for stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively, at press time.

Volatility among risk assets comes ahead of anticipated comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, which is slated for Aug. 25.

OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note, seen by Benzinga, that the next key test for Bitcoin could be the $20,000 level. He said, “The crypto winter may not be over yet.”

Santiment said that markets rebounded Monday after Bitcoin and Ethereum fell below $20,900 and $1,540, respectively, on Sunday. The market intelligence platform said exchanges are witnessing “high levels of [short] trades] coming in as “people fear drops to June levels again. As long as they bet against markets, there is a higher chance of a rise.”

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said the total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies still looks the same. He said it was holding the 200-week moving average for support implying “continuation is still likely, and the bottom is in or close.”

Justin Bennett pointed out that cryptocurrencies have fallen more sharply in relation to the S&P 500. 

“At this rate, [stocks] do NOT need to make new lows for [BTC] to make new lows,” tweeted the cryptocurrency trader.

Bennett said that a fall of even 7% from the S&P 500 could translate into a 40% drop for Bitcoin.

Going forward into the fresh trading week, Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Fear," just as it did last week.

Read Next: This NFL Team Just Became The First To Accept Bitcoin Payments For Game Suites

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.