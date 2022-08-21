This NFL Team Just Became The First To Accept Bitcoin Payments For Game Suites

The Houston Texans have now become the latest National Football League team to accept Bitcoin BTC/USD as payment for single-game suites.

U.S.-based cryptocurrency platform BitWallet has partnered with the Texans to become the team's official Digital Currency Wallet. In addition, BitWallet will facilitate the team with intermediary services by exchanging crypto for cash.

According to the team, it has already made its first crypto sale after selling a suite to digital marketing agency EWR Digital.

A single game suite refers to an exclusive football viewing space in the stadium. It accommodates a small group of fans with buffets, beverages, TVs, and a prime location to view the game.

The Texans have not mentioned anything about the price range for the single suit, but according to the Seat, a single game suite for the team may cost anywhere from $14,000 to $25,000.

Earlier in April, the Nashville-based Tennessee Titans partnered with digital asset fund UTXO Management to enable Bitcoin payments, allowing fans to purchase season tickets, game suites, and sponsorships.

During the same month, the Dallas Cowboys signed a crypto sponsorship deal with Blockchain.com to be its official digital asset partner.

BitWallet helps users to hodl Bitcoin BTC/USD, and also supports other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum ETH/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD.

Photo: Karen on flickr