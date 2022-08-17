Oh S**T! Poop Emoji NFTs Are Coming: Here Are The Details And How You Can Buy One

The iconic emoji brand is one of the latest companies to enter the world of non-fungible tokens. Here’s a look at how the company is tackling the world of NFTs with one of the most well-known emojis first.

What Happened: The emoji company is partnering with RECUR to bring poop emojis to life in Web3. The NFT collection will be led by emoji “poosonality” Barry Dingle.

“Emojis are omnipresent in today’s world, and this partnership with RECUR will take the brand to even greater heights as they launch this inaugural emoji brand NFT collection,” the company said.

The first drop from RECUR and emoji is the poo (or poop) emoji with 2,222 PFPs being offered.

“To make this launch larger than life, emoji company and RECUR have enlisted the help of one special poo emoji brand icon named Barry Dingle.”

The poop emojis will launch on Sep. 22, 2022 in what is called “emoji forever: the first drop.”

“Emojis in digital communication are a core element, from texting to Twitter, they bring joy to our days and fill our world will color and personality,” RECUR founder and CEO Zach Bruch said. “We’re thrilled to bring this expressive brand to life in Web3.”

Recur Pass Holders will get special access to the mint.

Interested parties can follow the Twitter account @nftsareshitty for more details.

Why It’s Important: The Emoji Company is one of the most recognizable companies with over 1,000 global license partners. Emoji brand was ranked as the third most influential brand behind Lego and Coca-Cola KO by the Powerlist and is ranked 58th on the top 150 global licensing list.

RECUR offers multi-chain deposits and withdrawals for NFTs. The company recently expanded on the Avalanche AVAX/USD blockchain and lets users withdraw their NFTs to any Web3 wallet.

The emoji drop joins a roster of recent and upcoming NFT collections from RECUR. Recent drops include Care Bears NFTs, Nickelodeon NFTs of Rugrats and Hey Arnold in partnership with Paramount Global PARAPARAA and NFTU college basketball NFTs.

RECUR is also launching a collection of 10,000 Hello Kitty NFTs on Aug. 25, 2022.

RECUR was valued at $333 million in September with a new $50-million funding round, one of the largest Series A raises in the NFT space. The funding was led by DIGITAL, a metaverse investment platform that is backed by Steve Cohen.

Other RECUR investors include Gemini, Gary Vee, David Choi, Jason Derulo and Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Joe Lubin.