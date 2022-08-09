Bitcoin Approaches This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, is inching towards the $24,000 level after recording steady growth over the past few days.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, is racing towards the $1,800 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.13 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.6%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.2% to $23,804, while ETH gained around 2.7% to $1,771 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Hyatt Hotels Corporation H, Emerson Electric Co. EMR, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Sysco Corporation SYY, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.02

24-hour gain: 32.2%

Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $80.14

24-hour gain: 12.8%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $1.05

24-hour gain: 10.9%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1486

24-hour gain: 10%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.9654

24-hour gain: 6.3%

Losers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.36

24-hour drop: 6%

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $8.77

24-hour drop: 4.6%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.90

24-hour drop: 3.3%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.64

24-hour drop: 2.9%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.89

24-hour drop: 2.3%