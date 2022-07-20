ñol

Did Tesla Just Move The Crypto Market? Here's Why Bitcoin Is Falling

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 4:37 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected earnings results. The EV company's report is also impacting the crypto market after the Elon Musk-led company said it trimmed its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.

What Happened: At the beginning of 2021, Tesla announced that it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. The company also began accepting certain cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin DOGE/USD for merchandise payments.

In the company's quarterly report Wednesday, Tesla announced that it has converted approximately 75% of its Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in the second quarter added $936 million of cash to the company's balance sheet.

Bitcoin turned sharply lower after Tesla's earnings report was released.

See Also: How To Trade Tesla Stock Before And After Q2 Earnings

$BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was down 2.66% over the last hour at $23,138 at press time. Despite the drawdown, the world's oldest and largest crypto is still up more than 17% over the last week.

Photo: Petre Barlea from Pixabay.

Posted In: Elon Muskwhy it's movingCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas