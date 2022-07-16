ñol

Here's What Dogecoin Co-Founder Has To Say About Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Streams On YouTube

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 16, 2022 2:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Palmer identified these fake videos which were appearing in the sidebar suggestions.
  • Through rug pulls and other activities, scammers have swindled global cryptocurrency investors out of nearly $8 billion.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Jackson Palmer is now showing compassion to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. 

In a recent tweet, Palmer slammed video hosting platform YouTube for failing to take action against Livestream scams using Musk. Palmer could locate several scam streams using a simple name search. 

Palmer said that YouTube is not addressing the issue because doing so would cause it to lose advertising revenue. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

Palmer identified these fake videos which were appearing in the sidebar suggestions. He finds it odd that Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has not yet gotten in touch with YouTube to address the rife bitcoin scams.

Palmer said it's unclear why YouTube isn't addressing this obvious problem. 

Earlier in April, scammers tried to get away with a fake live stream on YouTube featuring Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey in discussion with Ark Invest's Cathie Wood. 

The YouTube video shared a link to a website that features a faux Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD giveaway.

Through rug pulls and other activities, scammers have swindled global cryptocurrency investors out of nearly $8 billion.

Photo: Created with images from Richard Patterson and  Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

