NFTs Head To The Upside Down: How You Can Get 'Stranger Things' NFTs

A leading digital collectibles company is headed to the Upside Down to bring to consumers NFTs based on one of the most popular television shows.

What Happened: Candy Digital, a company that has previously released NFTs for Major League Baseball and its players, is launching NFTs for “Stranger Things” on July 14.

The NFT drop based on the Netflix Inc NFLX show will be 17 character posters that come in mystery boxes on the Candy website.

The mystery boxes will cost $11 and come with a random character poster, with different quantities available for characters from the show.

An additional Hellfire Club Bundle is offered, limited to 99 available, for $275. The Hellfire Club Bundle will include all 17 Upside Down character posters and other added bonuses.

The quantities for each character are 613 or 748 for all characters with the exception of Eleven, who has only 223 NFT posters available.

Why It’s Important: The Netflix show is one of the most popular original series for the streaming company of all time. The last two episodes of season 4 helped Netflix post another record-breaking week of 301.3 million hours watched for the latest season. The premiere week, which included the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things,” was watched 287 million hours, an English-language show record for the streaming company.

Candy Digital is an NFT company founded by Fanatics and its Chairman Michael Rubin with Michael Novogratz and Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee).

NFTs on Candy Digital use Ethereum ETH/USD-based ecosystem Palm as its blockchain technology.

With a season 5 of “Stranger Things” coming and a spinoff show, this could be the start of NFTs based on the show. This could also mark the first of many NFT collections based on Netflix's original series.

To hear more about the NFTs, watch Benzinga's "The Roadmap" take on the mint below.