ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

New Lawsuit Claims Solana Selling Unregistered Securities

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 9, 2022 5:24 PM | 1 min read
New Lawsuit Claims Solana Selling Unregistered Securities

According to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD is an unregistered security. 

The lawsuit also accused Solana Labs, Solana Foundation, Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani, and Falconx LLC of making illegal profits.   

It also says the defendants deliberately made misleading statements regarding Solana’s total circulating supply and decentralized nature.

According to the report, the plaintiff mentioned in the lawsuit that Multicoin Capital Management and Samani promoted SOL securities after purchasing them for $0.40 in 2019.

Also Read: Here's What Caused The Solana Blockchain Halt

Later, they offloaded a considerable amount of SOL securities to retail investors using OTC trading desks such as Falconx. 

In terms of compensation, the plaintiff is seeking recompense for all damages sustained due to the defendants’ wrongdoing and a declaration that Solana is a security and that the defendants’ unregistered sales of SOL securities violated applicable laws.

The lawsuit was filed by Roche Freedman LLP and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: lawsuitsecuritiesSolSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets