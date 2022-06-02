ñol

Here's What Caused The Solana Blockchain Halt On Wednesday

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 12:43 AM | 2 min read

The Solana SOL/USD network was forced to stop block production for four hours on Wednesday.

What Happened: Validators reported the issue around 1 p.m. ET on the Solana Status Twitter page.

The bug was related to the “durable nonce” feature of the blockchain, which caused the network to consider some blocks invalid, and as a result consensus cannot be reached.

Around 5 p.m. ET, Solana validators brought the network back online by way of a restart.

Solana is considered an Ethereum ETH/USD killer because of its high-speed transactions with lower transaction fees. However, multiple outages over the last few months have made some industry proponents question the network’s reliability.

See Also: HOW TO BUY SOLANA (SOL)

Price Action: SOL was down 13% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The cryptocurrency is down 84% from its all-time high of $259.

