NFT Artist Beeple Pokes Fun At Elon Musk Walking Away From Twitter Deal — Here's The Image

One of the most well-known non-fungible token (NFT) artists targeted Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk Friday in his latest digital image. Here are the details.

What Happened: Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, releases an image a day as part of his Everydays series.

On Friday, the image released by Beeple was captioned “No Deal” and featured Musk fighting off a blue bird, which bears a strong resemblance to the logo of social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR.

The image from Beeple came after Musk announced he was walking away from his planned $44 billion buyout of the social media platform.

Why It’s Important: The image of Musk follows several political themed creations by Beeple. Recent images shared by Beeple took on President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who announced this week he is stepping down from office.

Earlier this year, Beeple shared an image titled "F*** Putin" that featured Russian President Vladimir Putin on the end of a tank.

In 2021, Beeple shared that Musk was following him on Twitter. The news came after Musk heavily criticized NFTs and Beeple offered to pay Musk $69 million for a song about NFTs. Musk is no longer following Beeple on Twitter at the time of writing.

Beeple sold the first 5,000 images in Everydays as an NFT for a record $69 million in Ethereum ETH/USD back in March 2021.

The images of Putin, Biden, Trump and Musk have not been made available for sale, but could become part of a collected work in the future.

Beeple has taken on celebrities, politicians and companies with his images. Beeple told the crowd at VeeCon 2022 that he has only received one cease and desist letter from his Everydays collection.

Photo: Courtesy of Ministério Das Comunicaç on Flickr