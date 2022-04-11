Elon Musk To Pump NFTs Next? NFT Creator Beeple Acknowledged By Tesla CEO

Elon Musk — tech tycoon and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. TSLA — clearly started paying attention to the non-fungible token (NFT) industry, as shown by his Twitter Inc. TWTR activity.

What Happened: NFT star Beeple pointed out in a Sunday tweet that Musk started following him on Twitter — a claim verified as of press time.

The tweet follows Musk suggesting at the end of 2021 that NFT buyers are delusional when he tweeted a photo of a man being counseled by a therapist and asked whether NFTs were also in the room.

Also, at the end of 2021, Musk criticized NFTs in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus about the proliferation of scams within the cryptocurrency industry, saying that NFTs “are jpeging the dollar.”

Previously, Beeple had offered to pay Musk $69 million for Musk’s song about NFTs, that was put up for sale as an NFT earlier this year, but Musk wanted to be paid 420 million DOGE instead.

Musk also chided Twitter — before becoming the social media giant's top shareholder — over the introduction of verified non-fungible token profile pictures on its platform in a series of tweets in January.

Photo: Courtesy of TED Conference on Flickr