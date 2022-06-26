ñol

Yuga Labs Sues Ryder Ripps For Allegedly Scamming Consumers With Fake Bored Apes

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 26, 2022 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Yuga Labs claims that Ryder Ripps has been defrauding NFT buyers
  • Following the lawsuit, NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has removed Ripps' collection.
Yuga Labs Sues Ryder Ripps For Allegedly Scamming Consumers With Fake Bored Apes

Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project and Otherside metaverse, has recently filed a lawsuit against Ryder Ripps

Yuga Labs claims that Ryder Ripps has been defrauding buyers with falsely equivalent NFTs in a "deliberate effort to harm Yuga Labs at the expense of consumers."

In the lawsuit, Ripps is referred to as "a self-proclaimed 'conceptual artist,'" and the creator of RR/BAYC, an Ethereum NFT collection that features BAYC images he did not purchase.

Post allegations, NFT marketplace OpenSea, has removed Ripps' collection because of the claim of intellectual property infringement, but not before it saw nearly $3.5 million in total volume traded. 

Also Read: How A Hacker Stole $360,000 Worth Of NFTs From Bored Ape Yacht Club's Discord Server

Ripps responded to the lawsuit on Twitter. 

Yuga Labs further added on Twitter, saying it "will continue exploring and pursuing all legal options at our disposal."

Photo: ArtMediaWorx via Shutterstock

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

