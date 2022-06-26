Yuga Labs Sues Ryder Ripps For Allegedly Scamming Consumers With Fake Bored Apes

Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project and Otherside metaverse, has recently filed a lawsuit against Ryder Ripps.

Yuga Labs claims that Ryder Ripps has been defrauding buyers with falsely equivalent NFTs in a "deliberate effort to harm Yuga Labs at the expense of consumers."

(1/2) The outpouring of support from our community today has been overwhelming. We will continue to be transparent with our community as we fight these slanderous claims. In order to put a stop to the continuous infringement, and other illegal attempts to bring harm to... — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) June 25, 2022

In the lawsuit, Ripps is referred to as "a self-proclaimed 'conceptual artist,'" and the creator of RR/BAYC, an Ethereum NFT collection that features BAYC images he did not purchase.

Post allegations, NFT marketplace OpenSea, has removed Ripps' collection because of the claim of intellectual property infringement, but not before it saw nearly $3.5 million in total volume traded.

Ripps responded to the lawsuit on Twitter.

are they going to sue dame dash and ethan klein too? — RYDER-RIPPS.ETH 🔜 (@ryder_ripps) June 25, 2022

Yuga Labs further added on Twitter, saying it "will continue exploring and pursuing all legal options at our disposal."

(2/2) ... us and the BAYC community, we have filed a lawsuit against the responsible parties. We will continue exploring and pursuing all legal options at our disposal. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) June 25, 2022

Photo: ArtMediaWorx via Shutterstock