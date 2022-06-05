ñol

How A Hacker Stole $360,000 Worth Of NFTs From Bored Ape Yacht Club's Discord Server

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2022 12:22 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The project’s community manager, Boris Vagner’s Discord account, was compromised.
  • The attacker also posted a phishing link on the Spoiled Banana Society (SPS) Discord channel.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Discord server was hacked on Saturday. The attacker managed to steal 200 Ethereum-worth ETH/USD of NFTs ($360,000), along with an 145 ETH ($260,000). 

The project’s community manager, Boris Vagner’s Discord account, was compromised. The attacker used his account to post phishing links in both the official BAYC and its metaverse project Otherside’s Discord channels.

Later, Yuga Labs confirmed the hack and said it is still actively investigating the incident. 

Also Read: Snoop Dogg To Open Bored Ape NFT-Themed Dessert Restaurant

Twitter user NFTherder first reported this incident. The user said the Ethereum was stolen along with the NFTs, tracing the stolen funds back to four separate wallets.

One BAYC founder blamed Discord for the lapse in security. 

The attacker also posted a phishing link on the Spoiled Banana Society (SPS) Discord channel. Vagner’s brother, Richard Vagner, co-founded the SPS.

It is unclear if anyone in the SBS channel was affected, though Richard has requested information from the Discord members related to the attack.

