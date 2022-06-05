How A Hacker Stole $360,000 Worth Of NFTs From Bored Ape Yacht Club's Discord Server

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Discord server was hacked on Saturday. The attacker managed to steal 200 Ethereum-worth ETH/USD of NFTs ($360,000), along with an 145 ETH ($260,000).

The project’s community manager, Boris Vagner’s Discord account, was compromised. The attacker used his account to post phishing links in both the official BAYC and its metaverse project Otherside’s Discord channels.

Later, Yuga Labs confirmed the hack and said it is still actively investigating the incident.

Our Discord servers were briefly exploited today. The team caught and addressed it quickly. About 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been impacted. We are still investigating, but if you were impacted, email us at discord@yugalabs.io. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 4, 2022

Twitter user NFTherder first reported this incident. The user said the Ethereum was stolen along with the NFTs, tracing the stolen funds back to four separate wallets.

🚨BAYC & OtherSide discords got compromised�



Seems because Community Manager @BorisVagner got his account breached, which let the scammers execute their phishing attack. Over 145E in was stolen



Proper permissions could prevent this pic.twitter.com/lCl2DfZQ0W — OKHotshot (@NFTherder) June 4, 2022

One BAYC founder blamed Discord for the lapse in security.

Discord isn’t working for web3 communities. We need a better platform that puts security first. — GordonGoner.eth (@GordonGoner) June 4, 2022

The attacker also posted a phishing link on the Spoiled Banana Society (SPS) Discord channel. Vagner’s brother, Richard Vagner, co-founded the SPS.

It is unclear if anyone in the SBS channel was affected, though Richard has requested information from the Discord members related to the attack.