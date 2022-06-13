ñol

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin Today Will Be Worth If It Hits All-Time Highs Again

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 13, 2022 6:05 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit all-time highs on Nov. 10, 2021
  • Bitcoin is trading at $23,427.54 at the time of writing, down 16% in the past 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies are crashing in value with fear of higher inflation and holders liquidating positions. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in a leading cryptocurrency could be worth if all-time highs are hit once again.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD is among the cryptocurrencies seeing its value fall double-digits Monday. The price of Ethereum ETH/USD has fallen to levels that are nearing 52-week lows.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,427.54 at the time of writing, down 16% in the past 24 hours.

Over the past 52 weeks, Bitcoin has traded between $22,812.38 to $68,789.63. The cryptocurrency marked new 52-week lows on Monday.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit all-time highs on Nov. 10, 2021. The coin traded over the $60,000 level several times in the month of November 2021 and fell just shy of hitting a potential meme amount of $69,420.

Related Link: How To Buy Bitcoin 

Investing $100 In Bitcoin: A $100 investment in Bitcoin today could purchase .004268 BTC.

The $100 investment would be worth $293.59 if Bitcoin returns to all-time highs, representing a return of 194%.

There is no guarantee that cryptocurrencies will return to levels seen last November. The article is an exercise to demonstrate how a small investment could add up over time if cryptocurrency can bounce back.

 

