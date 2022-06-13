EXCLUSIVE: Voyager Digital CEO Says 'Customer Assets Are Safe' Amid Crypto Collapse

Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius announced Monday that it was pausing withdrawals, which sent the crypto market spiraling lower.

Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVF previously held a partnership with Celsius, which sparked fear among Voyager Digital users, but CEO Steve Ehrlich reassured customers Monday during an interview on "Benzinga Live."

"Our partnership with Celsius ended a while ago so our customers' assets are safe and we're processing everything as normal," Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich told Benzinga the company's relationship with Celsius dissipated over the last few months. Voyager doesn't have any customer assets at Celsius, he added.

One of the biggest problems in crypto is that it's not always clear where a customer's assets are being stored, but Voyager offers transparency as a publicly traded company, he said: "Our financials are public. You can see everything about us."

Crypto Volatility: Voyager is prepared for volatility in the markets, the CEO said. The company's management team has extensive experience in the financial industry and has operated through the ups and downs of the markets for several years, Ehrlich said.

"We took a different path than others in how we operate our business," he said. "This is what sets us apart from other exchanges and brokers and crypto companies."

See Also: As Ethereum Continues To Plunge, Here's Why The Bulls Must Hold This Key Level

The Voyager CEO said investors should look at the technology behind the trades as an opportunity.

"Have a small piece of your portfolio in these assets and grow this long term. This is a long-term value asset [class]," Ehrlich said.

See the full interview here:

VYGVF Price Action: Voyager is making new 52-week lows on Monday.

The stock was down 19.88% at $1.55 Monday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Serg Dementev from Pixabay.