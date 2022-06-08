FAQ With The Founders Of New Cyclical Demand Crypto Project — Seasonal Tokens Part 4: Present and Future

Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Recently, Benzinga had the chance to sit down with the founding team of Seasonal Tokens, a novel cryptocurrency project based on the four seasons, and discuss a wide range of topics, here is the final segment:

—

How can everyone get more tokens by trading? Doesn't there need to be a trading loss for every profit?

“There's a loss for every profit when traders are competing for a fixed quantity of something. In this case, the number of tokens in existence increases over time, because more of them are mined every day. These new tokens enter the market and affect the prices in a predictable way.

Investors can get some of the new tokens by anticipating the effect they'll have on the market and trading accordingly.”

What's planned for the near future?

“We're going to focus on removing barriers to investing and trading the tokens. In the coming months, we plan to make bridges from Ethereum to other blockchains so the tokens can be traded on decentralized exchanges without the high transaction costs on the Ethereum network.

Currently, investors need to trade relatively large amounts to overcome

the Ethereum gas costs. This means that investors who want to trade small amounts can only do it on a centralized exchange.

Introducing wrapped versions of the tokens on other blockchains will make it possible for anyone with a phone to trade the tokens at almost zero cost. This will mean that investors can start with a few dollars worth of tokens and trade them for more and more tokens over time. It

will make it possible for large numbers of small investors to participate with a very small initial investment. We're also planning to list the tokens on more centralized exchanges as time goes on, which will make the tokens accessible and visible to more people.

One of the major ongoing tasks is to educate investors about the unique investment properties of the tokens. We'll continue to produce explanatory articles, videos, advertisements and other material and bring these to a wider and wider audience as time goes on.”

—

