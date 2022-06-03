FAQ With The Founders Of New Cyclical Demand Crypto Project — Seasonal Tokens Part 1: Just What Is It?

Photo by ZSun Fu on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Recently, Benzinga had the chance to sit down with the founding team of Seasonal Tokens, a novel cryptocurrency project based on the four seasons, and discuss a wide range of topics, here is the first segment:

—

What essential facts should investors know about Seasonal Tokens?

“There are four tokens — Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter — and they're designed so their prices will oscillate around one another over the course of years.

This is so investors can take advantage of the predictable changes in price. They can trade the more expensive tokens for a greater number of the cheaper ones. Those cheaper tokens will become the most expensive later on, making it possible to trade them for a greater number of tokens once again. This allows investors to keep increasing the number of tokens they own.

They're designed to have an investment value that doesn't depend on the prospect that their market prices will rise over time. The number of tokens in the investment increases with every trade, so the investment will grow in value even if the average price of the four tokens doesn't change over the long term.”

What's the current state of the project?

“It's been almost nine months since mining started, and the first halving will take place on June 5. The rate of production of Spring will be cut in half, and that will set the prices of the tokens into motion relative to each other. The process that makes the prices oscillate around each other over the long term is about to activate for the first time, so this is a major event in the progress of the project.

We've put all of the necessary infrastructure in place to allow the economics to play out. The tokens can be traded on centralized and decentralized exchanges, and they're listed on major crypto price-tracking websites. There's an active community with thousands of members on Discord, and the total mining power has grown to several terahashes. The combined market cap of the tokens has reached the $1 million milestone, and there are hundreds of investors holding and trading the tokens.

The economy is still small, but it's large enough and stable enough for the market forces to keep the prices in balance and create the investment opportunity the tokens were designed to provide.”

What do the tokens allow investors to do that they couldn't do before?

“They let investors get a share of the economic value produced by proof-of-work mining. Other cryptocurrencies based on proof-of-work generate enormous value every day, but investors who hold the currency don't have any way to benefit from that new value.

The tokens give investors a way to benefit. People who invest in Seasonal Tokens aren't just passive observers who watch the prices and hope that they'll go up. They actively participate in the economy when they trade tokens for more tokens over time.

They provide value to the miners by shifting capital from token to token as the mining costs change. This helps the miners adjust to the changes in the costs of production and allows the investors to earn a share of the economic value that the miners produce.

The tokens also give investors a way to trade for profit without risking a loss, measured in tokens. By always trading tokens for more tokens of a different type, they can ensure that the total number of tokens in the investment will go up with every trade and will never go down.”

—

Stay tuned for the next segment of the FAQ, and learn more about Seasonal Tokens at seasonaltokens.org.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.