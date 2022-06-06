Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR, are trading higher Monday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Bitcoin is trading 5.00% higher over the trailing 24 hours at around $31,300.

Ethereum is trading 5.57% higher over the trailing 24 hours at around $1,910.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading higher by 5.55% at $70.39 per share.

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

MicroStrategy is trading higher by 5.62% at $239.99 per share.

