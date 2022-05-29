509M Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Now The Token Can Be Burned Via Amazon As Well

According to Shibburn, over 500 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens have been destroyed over the last 48 hours.
The largest burn transaction carried more than half of the total amount of the destroyed SHIB - 295,559,819 coins.
In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 508,825,823 $SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy— Shibburn (@shibburn) May 28, 2022
Last month, close to 20 billion SHIB worth over $455,000 were destroyed after the Burn Portal was launched on April 23.
Yesterday, the whale named “BlueWhale0073” bought over 142 Billion Shiba Inu, worth $1.53 million.
SHIB Will Now Be Burned via Amazon
A new announcement from Shib_superstore, a Twitter account related to Travis Johnson SHIB burn games, has said that SHIB can now be burnt via Amazon.
***NEW WAYTO BURN SHIB***https://t.co/d0goxr6sys has been accepted into the Amazon affiliate program!— SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) May 26, 2022
Use the Amazon link on the front page!
You can buy literally anything! By using the link provided, depending on item, between 1% and 20% of purchase price will be burned! pic.twitter.com/mrU0jxM97N
As per the tweet, the Shib_superstore has been added to Amazon’s affiliate program, and it would now use “between 1% and 20% of purchase price” to buy SHIB tokens that will be burned.
The store has apps and games that burn 100% of its ad revenue. Some of them are Shibsphere, Bricks Buster, Candy Trips, Zombie Assassins, and Shiba Play.
