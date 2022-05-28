Ethereum Whale Buys $1.5M Worth Of Shiba Inu In One Shot

Even though the price of Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival Shiba Inu SHIB/USD continues to fall, Ethereum ETH/USD whales seem to have a good inclination towards the meme coin.

Shiba Inu has recently become the most significant holding of the top 500 ETH whales. According to WhaleStats, the whale named “BlueWhale0073” bought over 142 Billion Shiba Inu, worth $1.53 million, in the last 48 hours.

Last week, the whale purchased 86,740,251,500 SHIB for $1,015,728 million in a single transaction.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Community to Get Ownership Stake In Fast-Food Joint Welly

Shiba Inu continues to attract new use cases. Recently, a decentralized ticket booking platform called XcelTrip announced that it would allow users to book flight and hotel tickets using Shib.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000107, up 0.27% in the last 24 hours.